Deep Look

Mom, Where Do Baby Jellyfish Come From?

Season 10 Episode 17 | 4m 38s

When grown-up jellyfish love each other very much, they make huge numbers of teeny-tiny potato-shaped larvae. Those larvae grow into little polyps that cling to rocks and catch prey with their stinging tentacles. But their best trick is when they clone themselves by morphing into a stack of squirming jellyfish pancakes.

Aired: 12/20/23
