100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Deep Look

Fly Metamorphosis is a Beautiful Nightmare

Season 11 Episode 8 | 4m 12s

Like the beloved butterfly, a house fly goes through an incredible metamorphosis. To make its grand entry into the world, it deploys a specialized, fluid-filled balloon on its head called the ptilinum (till-EYE-num) to break open its pupal casing, freeing itself to buzz around your kitchen.

Aired: 06/19/24
Extras
Watch 6:15
Deep Look
Stingless Bees Guard Tasty Honey With Barricades, Bouncers and Bites
Stingless bees don’t have stingers. So, how do they keep honey thieves away?
Episode: S11 E7 | 6:15
Watch 5:16
Deep Look
Meet the Bug You Didn't Know You Were Eating
After cochineals die, their legacy lives on in the brilliant red hue produced by their hemolymph!
Episode: S11 E6 | 5:16
Watch 3:44
Deep Look
Watch Ferns Get Freaky
Those rows of orange cluster under a fern leaf are spores waiting to be catapulted away.
Episode: S11 E5 | 3:44
Watch 5:16
Deep Look
These Solar-Powered Carnivorous Flatworms Divide and Conquer
These tiny marine flatworms are smaller than a grain of rice but have amazing abilities!
Episode: S11 E4 | 5:16
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Sharpshooter Insects are Real Wizzes at Whizzing
Sharpshooters have super-propulsive urine using a catapult in their butt.
Episode: S11 E3 | 3:57
Watch 4:36
Deep Look
Watch Spawning Corals Synchronize With the Night Sky
Corals create an underwater "snowstorm" by sending tiny white spheres up the water column.
Episode: S11 E2 | 4:36
Watch 3:58
Deep Look
A Drain Fly’s Happy Place Is Down Your Pipes
Ever wonder how those tiny, jumpy flies got onto your bathroom wall?
Episode: S11 E1 | 3:58
Watch 4:38
Deep Look
Mom, Where Do Baby Jellyfish Come From?
Jellyfish clone themselves by morphing into a stack of squirming jellyfish pancakes.
Episode: S10 E17 | 4:38
Watch 4:28
Deep Look
Dog Ticks Are Changing Their Diet. You’re on the Menu
As temperatures rise, the brown dog tick is more likely to feast on you.
Episode: S10 E16 | 4:28
Watch 5:46
Deep Look
This Weevil Has Puppet Vibes But Drills Like a Power Tool
This fuzzy acorn weevil uses her snout to drill through an acorn's shell.
Episode: S10 E15 | 5:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Deep Look Season 11
  • Deep Look Season 10
  • Season 9
  • Deep Look Season 8
  • Deep Look Season 7
  • Deep Look Season 6
  • Deep Look Season 5
  • Deep Look Season 4
  • Deep Look Season 3
  • Deep Look Season 2
  • Deep Look Season 1
Watch 6:15
Deep Look
Stingless Bees Guard Tasty Honey With Barricades, Bouncers and Bites
Stingless bees don’t have stingers. So, how do they keep honey thieves away?
Episode: S11 E7 | 6:15
Watch 5:16
Deep Look
Meet the Bug You Didn't Know You Were Eating
After cochineals die, their legacy lives on in the brilliant red hue produced by their hemolymph!
Episode: S11 E6 | 5:16
Watch 3:44
Deep Look
Watch Ferns Get Freaky
Those rows of orange cluster under a fern leaf are spores waiting to be catapulted away.
Episode: S11 E5 | 3:44
Watch 5:16
Deep Look
These Solar-Powered Carnivorous Flatworms Divide and Conquer
These tiny marine flatworms are smaller than a grain of rice but have amazing abilities!
Episode: S11 E4 | 5:16
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Sharpshooter Insects are Real Wizzes at Whizzing
Sharpshooters have super-propulsive urine using a catapult in their butt.
Episode: S11 E3 | 3:57
Watch 4:36
Deep Look
Watch Spawning Corals Synchronize With the Night Sky
Corals create an underwater "snowstorm" by sending tiny white spheres up the water column.
Episode: S11 E2 | 4:36
Watch 3:58
Deep Look
A Drain Fly’s Happy Place Is Down Your Pipes
Ever wonder how those tiny, jumpy flies got onto your bathroom wall?
Episode: S11 E1 | 3:58
Watch 4:38
Deep Look
Mom, Where Do Baby Jellyfish Come From?
Jellyfish clone themselves by morphing into a stack of squirming jellyfish pancakes.
Episode: S10 E17 | 4:38
Watch 4:28
Deep Look
Dog Ticks Are Changing Their Diet. You’re on the Menu
As temperatures rise, the brown dog tick is more likely to feast on you.
Episode: S10 E16 | 4:28
Watch 5:46
Deep Look
This Weevil Has Puppet Vibes But Drills Like a Power Tool
This fuzzy acorn weevil uses her snout to drill through an acorn's shell.
Episode: S10 E15 | 5:46