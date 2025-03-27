100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Deep Look

5 of the Grossest House Pests We’ve Ever Filmed

Season 11 Episode 20 | 17m 44s

We hope your spring cleaning doesn’t uncover bed bugs, dust mites, termites, drain flies or cockroaches.

Aired: 03/26/25
Extras
Watch 14:54
Deep Look
4 of the Deadliest Tiny Hunters We've Ever Filmed
Watch these hunters use stealth, speed and lethal weapons to dispatch their prey.
Episode: S11 E18 | 14:54
Watch 4:54
Deep Look
Want a Cozy, Free Home? Ask This Caterpillar How
After growing up inside a “grass taco,” a grass skipper butterfly emerges and woos a mate.
Episode: S12 E1 | 4:54
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Beware of Flesh-Eating Sand Piranhas at the Beach
Excirolana chiltoni hang out in the wet sand at the beach and might nibble at your feet!
Episode: S11 E17 | 3:49
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Lacewing Bachelors Vibrate to Find a Valentine
Green lacewings vibrate their bodies and sing to each other!
Episode: S11 E16 | 3:49
Watch 23:22
Deep Look
These 5 Bees Are Waaay More Than Honey and Stingers
These five types of bees collect food and make their nests in surprising ways.
Episode: S11 E15 | 23:22
Watch 5:00
Deep Look
How Sunflowers Bring All the Bees to the Yard
These plants spend their whole life getting in just the right position.
Episode: S11 E14 | 5:00
Watch 19:31
Deep Look
5 of the Worst Tiny Bloodsuckers That Have Ever Bitten Us
Mosquitoes, ticks, lice, kissing bugs and tsetse flies are all looking to grab a bite ... of you.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:31
Watch 4:32
Deep Look
This Mite-y Beetle Buries the Dead to Start a Family
Burying beetles haul mouse carcasses into the dirt and prep them to start a family.
Episode: S11 E12 | 4:32
Watch 3:47
Deep Look
Watch Salamanders Skydive!
Wandering salamanders can skydive in the branches of the tallest trees in the world.
Episode: S11 E11 | 3:47
Watch 4:45
Deep Look
How Can These Flies Live in Oily Black Tar Pits?
The petroleum fly and their larvae thrive in the natural asphalt at the La Brea Tar Pits.
Episode: S11 E10 | 4:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Deep Look Season 12
  • Deep Look Season 11
  • Deep Look Season 10
  • Season 9
  • Deep Look Season 8
  • Deep Look Season 7
  • Deep Look Season 6
  • Deep Look Season 5
  • Deep Look Season 4
  • Deep Look Season 3
  • Deep Look Season 2
  • Deep Look Season 1
Watch 3:28
Deep Look
This Weevil Was Born in Your Rice and It’s Hungry
A rice weevil is a stowaway that sneaks into your pantry and turns your rice into its new home.
Episode: S12 E2 | 3:28
Watch 15:06
Deep Look
4 Tiny Romances That Are Almost Too Freaky to Share
Praying mantises, barnacles, newts and earthworms have some of the strangest love lives.
Episode: S11 E19 | 15:06
Watch 14:54
Deep Look
4 of the Deadliest Tiny Hunters We've Ever Filmed
Watch these hunters use stealth, speed and lethal weapons to dispatch their prey.
Episode: S11 E18 | 14:54
Watch 4:54
Deep Look
Want a Cozy, Free Home? Ask This Caterpillar How
After growing up inside a “grass taco,” a grass skipper butterfly emerges and woos a mate.
Episode: S12 E1 | 4:54
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Beware of Flesh-Eating Sand Piranhas at the Beach
Excirolana chiltoni hang out in the wet sand at the beach and might nibble at your feet!
Episode: S11 E17 | 3:49
Watch 3:49
Deep Look
Lacewing Bachelors Vibrate to Find a Valentine
Green lacewings vibrate their bodies and sing to each other!
Episode: S11 E16 | 3:49
Watch 23:22
Deep Look
These 5 Bees Are Waaay More Than Honey and Stingers
These five types of bees collect food and make their nests in surprising ways.
Episode: S11 E15 | 23:22
Watch 5:00
Deep Look
How Sunflowers Bring All the Bees to the Yard
These plants spend their whole life getting in just the right position.
Episode: S11 E14 | 5:00
Watch 19:31
Deep Look
5 of the Worst Tiny Bloodsuckers That Have Ever Bitten Us
Mosquitoes, ticks, lice, kissing bugs and tsetse flies are all looking to grab a bite ... of you.
Episode: S11 E13 | 19:31
Watch 4:32
Deep Look
This Mite-y Beetle Buries the Dead to Start a Family
Burying beetles haul mouse carcasses into the dirt and prep them to start a family.
Episode: S11 E12 | 4:32