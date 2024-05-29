100 WVIA Way
Star Gazers

Summer and it's Stars | June 3 - June 9

Season 47 Episode 23 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STGZ415 June 3-9, 2024 “Summer is Coming and So Are It’s Stars”

Aired: 05/28/24
Funding provided by The Batchelor Foundation and The William J. & Tina Rosenberg Foundation
Star Gazers
4th Of July Sky 2024 | June 24 - June 30
Star Gazers STGZ418 June 24-30, 2024 “A 4th of July Sky 2024 Version”
Episode: S47 E26 | 1:00
Star Gazers
Sun Appreciation Day 2024 | June 10 - June 16
Star Gazers STGZ416 June 10-16, 2024 “Happy Sun Appreciation Day 2024”
Episode: S47 E24 | 1:00
Star Gazers
Saturn In Retrograde | June 17 - June 23
Star Gazers STGZ417 June 17-23, 2024 “Saturn is in Retrograde What Does it Mean?”
Episode: S47 E25 | 1:00
Star Gazers
Is a Mission To Venus Possible?
Embark on an exciting journey to the second planet from the Sun: Venus.
Special: 3:05
Star Gazers
Pegasus and the Planets | May 27 - June 2
Star Gazers STGZ414 May 27 to June 2, 2024 “Pegasus and the Planets”
Episode: S47 E22 | 1:00
Star Gazers
Ophiuchus: The 13th Zodiac Constellation | May 20 - May 26
Star Gazers STGZ413 May 20-26, 2024 “Ophiuchus: The 13th Zodiac Constellation”
Episode: S47 E21 | 1:00
Star Gazers
The Drama of Queen Cassiopeia | May 13 - May 19
Star Gazers STGZ412 May 13-19, 2024 “The Drama of Queen Cassiopeia”
Episode: S47 E20 | 1:00
Star Gazers
From Zero to Hero: Find Hercules | May 6 - May 12
Star Gazers STGZ411 May 6-12, 2024 “From Zero to Hero: Find Hercules”
Episode: S47 E19 | 1:00
Star Gazers
Without This Star Astronomers Are Lost | April 15 - April 21
Star Gazers STGZ408 April 15-21, 2024 “Without This Star Astronomers Are Lost”
Episode: S47 E16 | 1:00
Star Gazers
The 3 Cs of Spring | April 29 - May 5
Star Gazers STGZ410 April 29 -May 5, 2024 “The 3 Cs of Spring”
Episode: S47 E18 | 1:00
