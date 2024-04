An Irish musical journey filmed in Dublin Castle during the Tradfest music festival. Host Fiachna Ó Braonáin breaks musical bread with his guests and uses Irish traditional music as a starting point that leads to many unexpected places. Featuring Maighread & Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, Mark Redmond, Ultan O’Brien, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, David Kitt & Conchur White.