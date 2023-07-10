Toronto Zoo officials asked visitors to stop showing cellphone videos to the animals

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Like most teenagers, Nassir would love to spend all day staring at videos on a phone screen. Unlike most 14-year-olds, Nassir is a gorilla at the Toronto Zoo. Visitors have been sharing screen time with the animals, and zoo officials have asked them not to. The zoo wants you to see Nassir and the rest of his troupe just do gorilla things, whatever that is. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.