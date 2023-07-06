2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series

Saturday, August 26th at 10:30am on WVIA TV

Since 2011, WVIA Public Media has been the presenting station of The Challenger Exhibition Game broadcast held annually in August during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Teams participating in the 2023 game include Lancaster County (PA) Little League and New York District 8 Little League Challenger Division (Syracuse, NY).

The Challenger Division was established in 1989 as a separate division of Little League that enables boys & girls with physical and developmental challenges, ages 4-18, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in high school, to enjoy the game of baseball.

Since 2001, two Little League Challenger Division teams have been invited to play an exhibition game at the Little League World Series. The teams participating in the Challenger Division represents more than 30,000 players in over 900 leagues worldwide.

This program is feel-good television at its heart-tugging best!

