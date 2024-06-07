Farmers market in Wilkes-Barre sets opening date

The Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market on Public Square opens June 20.

The market will continue every Thursday through Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market will be closed on the Fourth of July.

Along with fresh and locally grown and raised meat, produce and other items, the market features food trucks and other events, which include:



Truckers Against Trafficking, July 25

Children’s Day, August 22

Active Aging Day, Sept. 5

Multicultural Festival Preview Day, Sept. 12.

Geisinger is sponsoring live music at the farmers market between June 20 and Sept. 26.

Visit the city’s website or Facebook for more details.