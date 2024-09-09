WVIA and DiscoverNEPA Collaborate on Innovative Series Spotlighting Northeastern PA’s Manufacturing Industry

PITTSTON, PA – WVIA and DiscoverNEPA are excited to announce the launch of a captivating new digital-first series, NEPA @ Work, sponsored by Coterra Energy. This inspirational series will take viewers on an exclusive behind-the-scenes journey into the heart of global manufacturing in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Each episode will be a celebration of the region’s industrial prowess, showcasing the intricate processes, innovative technologies, and the dedicated individuals driving success in this vibrant region.

Northeastern Pennsylvania takes immense pride in its manufacturing heritage, cherishing the local roots that have contributed to the near doubling of Pennsylvania’s manufacturing output over the past fifteen years. With consistent growth in manufacturing jobs, the Commonwealth now ranks as the 6th largest for manufacturing employment, providing a robust foundation for economic prosperity. This manufacturing renaissance has not only bolstered the local economy but has also elevated Pennsylvania to the third-largest provider of wealth, with total annual manufacturing wages reaching nearly $41 billion last year.

WVIA President & CEO, Carla McCabe, shared her excitement by stating, “NEPA @ Work is more than just a series; it’s a celebration of the ingenuity and hard work that define Northeastern Pennsylvania. By partnering with DiscoverNEPA, we are able to provide an intimate look at the local manufacturing industry, highlighting the incredible stories of innovation and dedication that make our region a powerhouse of production. We believe this series will inspire pride in our local community and showcase the vital contributions of NEPA to the global economy.”

NEPA @ Work viewers will gain unprecedented access to some of the most influential and forward-thinking companies in the region, exploring how they contribute to the local and global economy. From advanced robotics and cutting-edge technology to time-honored craftsmanship, this series will reveal the stories behind the products and the people who bring them to life.

Each digital episode of NEPA @ Work produced by WVIA will be complemented by a detailed blog post from DiscoverNEPA that delves deeper into the fascinating world of manufacturing. These blog posts will provide additional insights, exploring the history, challenges, and future prospects of the industries featured in the series. DiscoverNEPA’s rich storytelling will bring to life the dedication and passion of the individuals who make these industries thrive.

“We are very proud of the role NEPA’s early manufacturers played in the building of America,” said DiscoverNEPA Executive Director Mary Kolessar. “Now, with NEPA @ Work, we get to celebrate today’s manufacturers that are helping to drive the regional economy. We look forward to partnering with WVIA as we support this unique digital-first series.”

Companies that will be featured in this series include Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, Noble Biomaterials, Gentex Corporation, US Hydrations, Yuengling, and more. NEPA @ Work is set to premiere on October 16.

The first three episodes will be as follows:



Episode 1 - October 16 - Yuengling

Episode 2 - October 23 - Gertrude Hawk

Episode 3 - October 30 - Gentex

Episodes of NEPA @ Work will be released digitally first at wvia.org and on WVIA’s YouTube channel, and will then be broadcast on WVIA TV in the format of two 30-minute television shows. Digital shorts will be accompanied by insightful blog posts from DiscoverNEPA to provide in-depth interviews with business leaders and additional behind-the-scenes content. NEPA @ Work blog posts and content will also be available on DiscoverNEPA's website, DiscoverNEPA.com .

View the official trailer here .

About DiscoverNEPA

DiscoverNEPA’s mission is to encourage Northeastern Pennsylvania’s best and brightest to stay in the region, to promote local quality of life assets and communities, to recruit talented individuals to the region, and to assist local nonprofits by cultivating awareness and volunteerism; branding the region as one of the nation’s best places to live.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.