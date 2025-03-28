WVIA Shines a Light on Microplastics with Support from Robert H. Spitz Foundation

PITTSTON, PA – WVIA is proud to announce that the Robert H. Spitz Foundation, administered by the Scranton Area Community Foundation, has awarded a grant to support the production of a vital episode of Keystone Edition Health. This episode, focusing on microplastics and their impact on human health, aims to educate the public on this pressing environmental and health issue.

Microplastics—tiny plastic particles found in the air, water, and even the food we eat—pose significant concerns for both ecosystems and human well-being. Through expert interviews and insightful discussions, this episode of Keystone Edition Health sheds light on the prevalence of microplastics and their potential long-term effects on health.

“WVIA is deeply grateful to the Robert H. Spitz Foundation for its generous support in bringing this important conversation to the public,” said Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. “This grant enables us to fulfill our mission of providing informative, thought-provoking content that empowers our community to make informed decisions about their health and environment.”

The Robert H. Spitz Foundation has long been committed to initiatives that enhance the well-being of the community, and its support of WVIA underscores the importance of educational programming that raises awareness of critical issues. By funding this episode, the Foundation has helped WVIA deliver high-quality, fact-based journalism that fosters dialogue and drives meaningful change.

The episode, which aired on Keystone Edition Health, remains accessible to viewers on WVIA’s digital platforms, ensuring that this crucial information reaches as many people as possible.

View the episode here .

About the Robert H. Spitz Foundation

The Robert H. Spitz Foundation awards grants to nonprofit organizations, providing support for programs that aim to break the cycle of poverty, remove economic barriers, and encourage independence in adults and children through access to safe, affordable housing, transportation, and education. Priority areas for funding also include veterans’ affairs and veteran-oriented programs, animal welfare, and support for Jewish culture, heritage, community, and cemetery support. To date, the Robert H. Spitz Foundation has provided over $6 million in funding to the community. The Scranton Area Community Foundation is the administrator of the Robert H. Spitz Foundation.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains, and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.