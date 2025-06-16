20 Shows to Watch This July on WVIA TV

In The Spotlight

A Capitol Fourth 2025

Friday, July 4th 8pm

Commemorate our country's 249th Independence Day with the 45th broadcast of America's grand Fourth of July celebration - a star-spangled event for our nation, where music, fireworks, and heartfelt tributes light up the special night.

Drama

Midsomer Murders: Witches of Angel's Rise

Part 1, Sunday, July 6th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, July 13th 7pm

When a body is found surrounded by ritual symbols on the eve of a Psychic Fayre, Barnaby must step into the spiritual world of mediums, psychics, and occult followers to find the killer. Guest stars include Tracy-Ann Oberman (Escape to The Chateau) and Caroline Lee-Johnson (Chef).

Midsomer Murders: The Blacktrees Prophecy

Part 1, Sunday, July 20th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, July 27th 7pm

Deep in Blacktrees Forest is a bombproof shelter built by a man named Warren Kaine. His extreme paranoia has drawn other survivalists to the village, and now a doomsday prepper group meets weekly. Guest stars include Sonita Henry (The Chelsea Detective).

History

A Symbol of America

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein - The Statue of Liberty

Tuesday, July 1st 9pm

Reveal the evolving meaning of this symbol for a "nation of immigrants," and how it embodies our values and our conflicts, from abolition and women's suffrage to the treatment of refugees.

We Hold These Truths: The Global Quest for Liberty

Thursday, July 3rd 7pm

WE HOLD THESE TRUTHS is an hour-long documentary exploring the promise and enduring influence of America's Declaration of Independence at home and around the world. Since 1776, more than 100 nations have declared their independence, modeling their declarations on Thomas Jefferson's immortal words. From Vietnam to Venezuela, from Prague to Hong Kong, millions of lives have been touched by the ideals expressed in this enduring document. Douglas Ginsburg - Federal Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit - interviews leading experts and extraordinary citizens while shedding light on the U.S. Declaration through short, character-driven stories from around the world.

Native Horse

Thursday, July 31st 9pm

NATIVE HORSE tells the history of the evolution of the horse in North America, exploring the horse-human connection throughout history to today. Through new research, "Native Horse" examines the true origin story of the horse dispelling the notion that the horse was introduced by Europeans. Rooted in Lakota and Western science, the film dispels the conventional academic contradictions and delves into indigenous knowledge that offers a more complete understanding of the horse, its evolution and its bond with indigenous people.

Birth of the Endless Summer

Thursday, July 3rd 9pm

Surf pioneer Dick Metz set out on a vagabond adventure around the globe from 1958-1961. His wild, steamship-hopping tour landed him at "the perfect wave" in Cape St. Francis, South Africa, and inspired 'The Endless Summer,' one of the most watched and beloved films of all time.

Potomac by Air: Our Nation's River

Thursday, July 3rd 10pm

POTOMAC BY AIR: OUR NATION'S RIVER explores the nation's history through an aerial trip along the striking curves of the Potomac River,accompanied by an uplifting musical soundtrack and pleasing narration that describes natural historical and cultural points of interest along the way. Beginning in West Virginia, the fly over pledge event captures the flow of the Potomac River as it rapidly descends through the Appalachian Mountains into the Piedmont region of Maryland, then proceeds south past the Great Falls into the nation's capital, before ending in the Chesapeake Bay. The program provides viewers with a scenic journey of the river's natural and man-made history along with America's remarkable collection of monuments and memorials-from the Washington Monument to the White House and more. Stunning, low-altitude high-definition footage of the river is complemented by day and evening shots of the Capitol, Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, and other landmarks.

Reconnecting Roots

Mondays 7:30pm Beginning July 7th

Self-described as "Ken Burns meets This American Life meets Bill Nye the Science Guy," RECONNECTING ROOTS is a quirky, youthful half-hour cultural series that seeks to bridge generations and bring viewers together. Hosted by Gabriel McCauley, each half-hour episode explores the last 150 years of American progress, culture and innovation, through interviews with Americans reconnecting to lessons learned by their parents and grandparents.

Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty

Tuesdays 9pm, July 8th - July 22nd

The greatest artworks in western civilization emerged from one of the bloodiest periods in history. This series explores the lives of three of the greatest artists in history - Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael - as they craft beauty from chaos.

Arts

Great Performances at the Met - Tosca

Thursday, July 10th 9pm

The extraordinary Lise Davidsen sings Tosca for her first time at the Met, alongside tenor Freddie De Tommaso in his eagerly anticipated company debut as Cavaradossi. Powerhouse baritone Quinn Kelsey co-stars as the villainous Scarpia. Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts.

Great Performances at the Met - Fidelio

Thursday, July 17th 9pm

Following a string of awe-inspiring Met performances, soprano Lise Davidsen stars as Leonore, who risks everything to save her husband from the clutches of tyranny. Tenor David Butt Philip is the political prisoner Florestan, sharing the stage with bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny as the villainous Don Pizarro, veteran bass Rene Pape as the jailer Rocco, and soprano Ying Fang and tenor Magnus Dietrich, in his company debut, as the young Marzelline and Jaquino. Bass Stephen Milling sings the principled Don Fernando, and Susanna Malkki conducts the Met's striking production, which finds modern-day parallels in Beethoven's stirring paean to freedom.

Food

Great American Recipe (Season 4)

Fridays 9pm, July 11th - August 15th

A brand-new season of this uplifting cooking competition returns with 8 talented home cooks from different regions of the country showcasing their beloved signature dishes and competing to win the national search for “The Great American Recipe.” Host Alejandra Ramos returns, along with judges Tiffany Derry, Tim Hollingsworth, and Francis Lam.

Health

Aging Together in PA Presents - Superagers: Getting Old, Living Young

Thursday, July 17th 7pm

This film celebrates SuperAgers-older people who are thriving, thanks to their healthy habits and positive outlook. It blends tips from experts with inspiring glimpses into the lives and mindsets of SuperAgers themselves. It will change how you look at aging, and maybe even change your life!

A Good Life

Thursday, July 24th 9pm

Life is full of joys and struggles. But the experiences of individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) are not fully understood or appreciated by everyone. A GOOD LIFE is an hour-long documentary that takes an intimate look into the lives of six adults living with I/DD and their families. The film shares the challenges and opportunities they face as well as insights from leading national experts and historians in the field. The film's producers embedded themselves with these adults and their families, filming moments from their everyday lives and providing the opportunity to share their stories from a first-person perspective. Viewers see each family dealing with aging in a unique way that is specific to the time period and constructs into which they were born. The film also offers professional perspective and historical context from experts, including Dan Meyers, Al Sigl Community president emeritus; Jeiri Flores, an advocacy specialist with the Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities; professor Tamar Heller of the Institute on Disability and Human Development; Dr. Allison Carey, disability activism sociologist, professor, and author; Nicole VanGorder of Upstate Special Needs Planning; professor Jorge Matos of City University of New York Center for the Humanities; and Dr. Stephen Sulkes of Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities.

News & Public Affairs

POV - Igualada: Refusing to Know Your Place

Monday, July 7th 10pm

In Colombia's most consequential election, Black activist Francia Marquez rises from rural organizer to presidential candidate, challenging centuries of racial and social exclusion. Filmed over fifteen years, this intimate portrait captures how Marquez transforms a grassroots movement into a powerful force for change, inspiring millions to reimagine their nation's future and their place within it.

POV - Made in Ethiopia

Monday, July 14th 10pm

As Ethiopia's largest Chinese-run industrial park attempts an ambitious expansion, three women find themselves at the heart of a changing nation. A determined Chinese director pushes for 30,000 new jobs, while a local farmer and factory worker face the promise and painful realities of rapid industrialization. Their interwoven stories reveal the complex human dimensions of global development.

POV - The Ride Ahead

Monday, July 21st 10pm

Turning 21, Samuel wants his independence. Yet every rite of passage is fraught with challenges and social barriers. Seizures and uncontrollable movements. Inaccessible housing. Degrading ableist encounters. "No one tells you how to be an adult," he says, "let alone an adult with a disability." Can a community of disability activists help him follow his dreams?

POV - Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision

Tuesday, July 22nd 10pm

Revisit the Oscar winning story of Maya Lin, the young architect behind the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, whose design sparked controversy and public attacks. At the intersection of art, politics, and creativity, she remained steadfast in her vision.

VOCES - Slumlord Millionaire

Monday, July 28th 10pm

Uncover an intimate portrait of those deeply impacted by New York City's rapid gentrification and skyrocketing rent costs. Meet the determined individuals and dedicated attorneys fighting corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.

