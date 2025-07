/ Larry & Joe play a musical fusion that they call "good for the people." (Courtesy of Andy Glasbear)

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with the musicians of the duo Larry & Joe — made up of Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop — about their new album that combines the folk music and instruments of Venezuela and Appalachia.

