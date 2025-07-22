Is Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' cancelation the end of late-night TV?

CBS is canceling its top-rated talk show, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” citing financial concerns. Colbert and others have questioned the timing, pointing out Paramount, the parent company of CBS, is in the middle of a multibillion-dollar merger with the studio Skydance. That deal needs the approval from the Trump administration, and Colbert has been a harsh critic of the president.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong asks CNN’s Brian Stelter about the changing role of late-night political comedy.

