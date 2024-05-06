100 WVIA Way
Food For Thought: Hunger in Pennsylvania

Food insecurity in Pennsylvania is a growing problem. Although our area is fortunate to have many dedicated people and organizations working to address the hunger needs of our community, the need continues to increase and these organizations need additional support and resources to meet the demand.

Please join us on May 17th & 18th for a special Food-Raising Campaign. Beginning now through May 18th, every gift made to WVIA will be matched with a donation of food, up to $35,000, to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Foodbank, courtesy of Weis Markets. Give us a head start with your donation today at wvia.org/give.

Kaitlyn Zoellner
Spotlight on Central PA Food Bank Volunteers
