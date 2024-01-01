The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania created the EITC Program to stimulate giving to innovative educational organizations. Qualified businesses and individuals can earn significant tax credits equal to 75% – 90% of its contributions to approved Educational Improvement Organizations.

WVIA is approved as an Educational Improvement Organization (EIO) and is eligible to receive EITC contributions for many of our WVIA Education programs.

Businesses and Individuals in Pennsylvania that pay any of the following taxes are eligible to apply for EITC credits. Personal Income Tax Capital Stock/Foreign Franchise Tax Corporate Net Income Tax Bank Shares Tax Title Insurance & Trust Company Shares Tax Insurance Premium Tax (excluding surplus lines, unauthorized, domestic/foreign marine) Mutual Thrift Tax Malt Beverage Tax Retaliatory Fees under section 212 of the Insurance Company Law of 1921

The tax credit equals:

75% of every dollar contributed for a 1-year contribution (max $750,000 per tax year.) 90% of every dollar for a 2-year commitment of the same amount each year

Businesses apply annually either directly to the state or to our partner: Friends of Education

Individuals apply to our partner: Friends of Education

Contact Vicki Austin, Senior Director of Grants and Education for more information. 570-602-1138 or vickiaustin@wvia.org