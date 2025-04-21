A look back at Pope Francis' life and legacy

Pope Francis died Monday, the day after Easter, at the age of 88. As the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, he left behind a legacy of service, unity, and compassion.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was the son of Italian immigrants. He was named a Cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 2001 and was elected pope on March 13, 2013.

Pope Francis was the first non-European pope in more than a millennium and the first Latin American pontiff. He preached of peace and acceptance — and reflected those values through his actions. He was the first pope to address a joint meeting of Congress in the United States and the first pope to visit the Arabian Peninsula, known as the birthplace of Islam, a historic moment for interfaith dialogue.

Here's a look at those and other defining moments from Pope Francis' papacy:

Antonio Masiello / Getty Images / Getty Images Pope Francis waves to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square during the Pilgrimage of Italian teenagers on April 18, 2022, in Vatican City.

Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images / Getty Images Pope Francis visits the ward of Rome's Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital on March 19, 2022, where Ukrainian children were hospitalized.

Filippo Monteforte / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis prays with priests at the end of a limited public audience at the Vatican's San Damaso Courtyard on Sept. 30, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yara Nardi / AP / AP Pope Francis delivers an Urbi et Orbi prayer from the empty St. Peter's Square due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Vatican on March 27, 2020.

Alessandra Tarantino / AP / AP Pope Francis wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as he arrives in the Vatican's San Damaso Courtyard for his weekly general audience on May 12, 2021.

Andrew Medichini / AP / AP Pope Francis leaves after taking a family photo with diplomats accredited to the Holy See inside the Sistine Chapel at the end of an audience for the traditional exchange of New Year greetings at the Vatican on Jan. 8, 2018.

Franco Origlia / Getty Images / Getty Images Pope Francis attends the Liturgy of the Light during the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Peter's Basilica on April 20, 2019.

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images / Getty Images Pope Francis walks out from Assumption Cathedral as Thai youth reach out to touch him in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 22, 2019.

Gehad Hamdy / DPA / Picture Alliance via Reuters / DPA / Picture Alliance via Reuters Pope Francis is welcomed by Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum (left) and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (right) upon his arrival to the presidential palace on Feb. 4, 2019. The moment marked the first ever papal visit to the Arab Peninsula.

Silvia Lore / NurPhoto via Getty Images / NurPhoto via Getty Images Pope Francis at the San Paolo della Croce parish in Corviale, a suburb of Rome, for a pastoral visit on April 15, 2018.

Andrea Bonetti / Greek Prime Minister's Office via Getty Images / Greek Prime Minister's Office via Getty Images Pope Francis meets migrants at the Moria detention center on April 16, 2016, in Mytilene, Greece.

Franco Origlia / Getty Images / Getty Images Pope Francis plays with a ball as he meets players in the Clericus Cup on May 29, 2019, in Vatican City.

Vincenzo Pinto / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 24, 2014. The Pope was the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to address a joint session of Congress.

Christophe Simon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Hundreds of thousands of people crowd Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach on July 28, 2013, as Pope Francis celebrates the final Mass of his visit to Brazil.

Raul Arboleda / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman reads an extra edition of a newspaper with the announcement of the the election of Argentina's cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio as the new Pope Francis I on March 13, 2013, in Medellin, Colombia.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images / Getty Images Newly elected Pope Francis I waves to the waiting crowd from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica on March 13, 2013.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images A man looks out from a window near to the statue of St. Paul as black smoke billows from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel indicating that the College of Cardinals has failed to elect a new pope on March 13, 2013.

Franco Origlia / Getty Images / Getty Images Pope John Paul II names Jorge Mario Bergoglio a cardinal during a consistory in St. Peter's Square on Feb. 21, 2001.