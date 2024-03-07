Beeping eggs create inclusive holiday tradition

Northeast Sight Services hosts an event that makes the common holiday tradition of searching for Easter eggs more inclusive.

The beeping egg hunt allows their young clients to find the colorful eggs that might not catch their eye so easily.

Sara Peperno is the president and CEO of the nonprofit.

"It really is such a heartwarming and a wonderful thing to see as it's happening," she said. "It gives the kids an opportunity to do it on their own, where I think they could probably participate in an egg hunt but they would’ve needed assistance because they wouldn’t be able to see it.”

Bomb squads from Scranton, Allentown, and Bethlehem assembled and donated the eggs in 2017, Peperno says.

1 of 2 — IMG_0017.JPG Bomb squad members assemble beeping eggs to donate to Northeast Sight Services. Amy Feldman / Northeast Sight Services 2 of 2 — IMG_0033.JPG The beeping eggs were donated in 2017. Amy Feldman / Northeast Sight Services

Beeping egg hunts are a national trend, according to the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators.

Amy Feldman is the vice president of development and planned giving at Northeast Sight Services.

“Last year we had that one gentleman and I think two of his grandchildren were visually impaired, and to watch him watch them was a beautiful thing," Feldman said. "Those kids can do anything that any other kid can do. It’s just sometimes finding another way to do it.”

Amy Feldman / Northeast Sight Services A child searches for beeping eggs in a previous egg hunt hosted by Northeast Sight Services.

The indoor/outdoor event will be at the Holiday Inn East Mountain in Wilkes-Barre on March 24th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event is part of the Insight Kids Club of NEPA program in partnership with Community Services for Sight which brings visually impaired children together for fun and informative events.

The whole family is welcome, and siblings can participate in a separate egg hunt. To register, call Kris at 570-693-3555 x227 or send her an email at kris@northeastsight.org.

