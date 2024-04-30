100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Employee found dead behind Pittston Township Car Dealership

By WVIA News
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:51 PM EDT
Pittston Township Police, Avoca Police, State Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
Pittston Township Police, Avoca Police, State Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon.

A 56-year-old male was found dead behind the Ken Pollock Volvo Cars dealership in Pittston Township on Tuesday afternoon, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said.

Several local police departments and State Police were on scene Tuesday afternoon and will investigate through the evening.

Sanguedolce said the victim was employed by the dealership and another employee found him behind the building.

An autopsy will be scheduled, Sanguedolce said.
Tags
News Briefs Luzerne County
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News