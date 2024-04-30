Employee found dead behind Pittston Township Car Dealership

A 56-year-old male was found dead behind the Ken Pollock Volvo Cars dealership in Pittston Township on Tuesday afternoon, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said.

Several local police departments and State Police were on scene Tuesday afternoon and will investigate through the evening.

Sanguedolce said the victim was employed by the dealership and another employee found him behind the building.

An autopsy will be scheduled, Sanguedolce said.