U.S. Senate candidates commit to debating

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published April 25, 2024 at 1:31 PM EDT

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate candidates say they’re ready to debate.

The campaign of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, the Democratic candidate, said Thursday he’s willing to debate Republican opponent Dave McCormick three times before the Nov. 5 election.

Not long after Casey’s campaign announced his willingness, McCormick’s campaign took to X (formerly Twitter)

“Glad to hear it, see you there,” McCormick’s campaign tweeted.

Casey’s campaign said the debates will take place in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

No times or dates were announced.
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News