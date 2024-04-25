U.S. Senate candidates commit to debating

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate candidates say they’re ready to debate.

The campaign of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, the Democratic candidate, said Thursday he’s willing to debate Republican opponent Dave McCormick three times before the Nov. 5 election.

Not long after Casey’s campaign announced his willingness, McCormick’s campaign took to X (formerly Twitter)

“Glad to hear it, see you there,” McCormick’s campaign tweeted.

Casey’s campaign said the debates will take place in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

No times or dates were announced.