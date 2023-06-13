State AG warns of rental property scams

Pennsylvanians should be on the lookout for rental property scams.

That’s according to state Attorney General Michelle Henry, who released a statement about “sophisticated scammers” using ads that look legitimate to get their hands on personal info and security deposits.

When someone calling themselves a landlord will not meet in person to show a property, that’s a telltale sign of a scam, Henry said in a release. Other scenarios that signal a scam include being asked to purchase gift cards or wiring money for payments.

Scammers could use the rental application process to illegally collect money from college students and their families looking for housing for the next school year.

The AG’s Office also reminds people to confirm who they’re dealing with before sharing a Social Security number or other sensitive information.