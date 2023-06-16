Panelists sought for Lackawanna County workshop

Lackawanna County is seeking panelists for its Wake Up with the Arts Breakfast Workshop this August.

Panelists should have experience in creative business, social media or marketing. They should also be able to provide expert advice and offer practical insights.

The workshop from the county’s Arts and Culture Department is on Aug. 3 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center. This year’s topic is Creative Engagement: Foot Traffic, Sales and Followers.

Applications are due Friday, June 23. Apply online at https://tinyurl.com/46z5nerf.

For more details, contact 570-496-1724 or arts-culture@lackawannacounty.org.