New solar project at community theater in Wayne County

A new project allows a community theater in Wayne County to generate power on its roof.

On June 8, PPL Electric Utilities signed off on 82 solar panels for the Ritz Company Playhouse in Hawley.

The theater partnered with the Clean Energy Co-op, who owns and operates the panels.

Sarah Clauss, President of the Ritz Company Players, said in a release that the troupe is happy to have “clean energy to power our Art Deco historic building” and produce extra power for the local grid.

The solar array has a capacity of more than 40 kilowatts, and the Co-op believes the panels will generate about two-and-a-half times the amount of energy the Ritz uses in a year.

The theater will still need to purchase electricity from the Clean Energy Co-op.