Pa. to receive funding for broadband improvement

Pennsylvania will receive $1.16 billion for broadband upgrades.

The funding is from a federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act program. It allocates funding directly to the states to bring affordable and reliable high-speed internet to high-cost, unserved and underserved communities.

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) was created in December of 2021. The authority is responsible for creating a state-wide broadband plan and distributing federal monies.

Initial proposals must be submitted to the PBDA by the end of the year.