100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News News Briefs

Pa. to receive funding for broadband improvement

By WVIA News
Published June 26, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT

Pennsylvania will receive $1.16 billion for broadband upgrades.

The funding is from a federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act program. It allocates funding directly to the states to bring affordable and reliable high-speed internet to high-cost, unserved and underserved communities.

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) was created in December of 2021. The authority is responsible for creating a state-wide broadband plan and distributing federal monies.

Initial proposals must be submitted to the PBDA by the end of the year.

Tags
News Briefs WVIA News
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News