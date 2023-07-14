Loans available to Pocono businesses destroyed by fire

Financial aid is available to Monroe County businesses destroyed in a devastating fire on June 25.

More than a dozen businesses were affected by the blaze at the Fountain Court Shopping Center in Bartonsville.

Governor Josh Shapiro requested the U.S. Small Business Administration make financial aid available to businesses.

The businesses are now eligible for the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. It provides low-interest loans for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations.