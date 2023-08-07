Local Recorders of Deeds offers veterans service

Pennsylvania veterans can register their military discharge paperwork with their local recorder of deeds office.

Recorders are required by Pennsylvania law to accept and maintain military discharge papers from veterans. That’s according to PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity. The documents are protected as private and not public record.

If a veteran or their family loses the original paperwork or it’s destroyed, certified copies can then be obtained from the Recorder of Deeds office.

To have military discharge papers recorded, veterans will need to provide their paperwork, including DD214 or NGB22. A valid photo I.D. might also be needed.

There is no fee to record the discharge papers.