Geisinger is offering flu shots at over 20 drive-thru locations throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania this weekend.

The health system will set up at facilities in Selinsgrove, Frackville, Pittston and Scranton, among others on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

You can find the full list of participating facilities and their addresses here. For those unavailable this weekend, more drive-thru clinics are scheduled for Oct. 21.