Recycling event scheduled in Lackawanna County

By WVIA News
Published November 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST

Nov. 15 is America Recycles Day.

To celebrate, Lackawanna County is hosting a program from 5 to 7 p.m. at the county’s 911 Center, 30 Valley View Drive, Jessup.

At the event, residents can swap plastic bags for reusable canvas tote bags. The program will also include ideas for easy zero-waste swaps, postcards to write to government officials and information from local organizations.

The event is for all ages.

America Recycles Day is a Keep America Beautiful national initiative. It is the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States.
