Ice skate free in Wilkes-Barre this weekend

The City of Wilkes-Barre will provide free ice skates for use on the Ice- Skating Rink on Public Square this weekend, on Friday, December 1st from 5-8 PM and on Saturday, December 2nd and Sunday, December 3rd from 12-4 PM each day.

Ice Skaters under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. Ice skates will be available free of charge, in exchange for state-issued driver's licenses or identification cards, which will be returned upon skate return.

The ice-skating rink will also be open (weather permitting) to the public during normal park hours from dawn to dusk, for those who have their own skates.