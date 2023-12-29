Former Scranton Lace Company lights up clock tower

The site of the former Scranton Lace Company will celebrate a first in nearly 100 years on Friday.

Developers will hold a clock tower lighting ceremony at the old factory compound now dubbed “Lace Village” at 1315 Meylert Ave. at 6:45 p.m.

The last time the clock tower shined was 1927, the builders say. The 19th-century manufacturer of Nottingham lace closed its doors in 2002.

The site was abandoned until developers Lace Building Affiliates LP chose it for a mixed-use project, using eight out of 34 original buildings, according to the project’s website.

Luxury apartments ranging from $900 to $3,600 will sit alongside retail and event space.

The clock tower and a 50-foot loom are among the preserved relics.