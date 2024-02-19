Scranton Chamber sells land for industrial development

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce announced the sale of 88.73 acres of industrial land in Jessup and Archbald. The chamber’s business development affiliate, SLIBCO, sold the land to PNK Group. According to a release, the investor saw potential in developing industrial facilities in Lackawanna County due to its proximity to major cities and strong workforce. PNK Group plans to develop industrial facilities totaling 765,000 square feet on the land in Jessup and Archbald.