100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

$700,000 bridge reconstruction begins in Lycoming County

By WVIA News
Published April 16, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT

Plunketts Creek Township's $700,000 bridge construction is underway. Contractor, Rylind Construction, started demolition along Proctor Road April 15. Minor delays are expected.

Rylind Construction will continue reconstruction into October. The project includes bridge rehabilitation work, milling and roadway resurfacing.

The public can see roadway conditions on www.511PA..com. Visit www.penndot.pa.gov/District3 for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 3 information.
Tags
News Briefs Lycoming CountyWilliamsportPennDOT
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News