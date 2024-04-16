$700,000 bridge reconstruction begins in Lycoming County

Plunketts Creek Township's $700,000 bridge construction is underway. Contractor, Rylind Construction, started demolition along Proctor Road April 15. Minor delays are expected.

Rylind Construction will continue reconstruction into October. The project includes bridge rehabilitation work, milling and roadway resurfacing.

The public can see roadway conditions on www.511PA..com. Visit www.penndot.pa.gov/District3 for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 3 information.