NEPA priest removed from ministry amid abuse claims

The Diocese of Scranton removed another priest from ministry.

The Rev. John Ruth is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor in the late 1970s to the mid-1980s, the diocese said in a statement. The diocese was made aware of claims on Aug. 22 and the claim appears credible.

Ruth, 65, most recently served as pastor of Most Holy Trinity Parish in Susquehanna. Before that, he served at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn; St. Patrick Parish, Scranton; St. John Neumann Parish, Scranton; St. Mary of the Assumption, Scranton; Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Scranton; St. Francis of Assisi, West Hazleton; St. John Bosco Parish, Conyngham; St. Gabriel Parish, Hazleton; Chaplain at Mercy Hospital, Scranton; St. Ann Parish, Williamsport; St. Ignatius Parish, Kingston; and St. Joseph Parish, Athens.

The diocese reported the allegation to civil authorities. Until a disposition of the accusation is reached, the Diocese of Scranton must prohibit Ruth from priestly ministry.

To report an allegation of sexual abuse or any other criminal activity perpetrated by a priest, deacon, employee or volunteer of the diocese, contact local law enforcement or the Diocese of Scranton’s Victim Assistance Coordinator, Mary Beth Pacuska, at 570-862-7551.

For more details about the Diocese of Scranton’s Promise to Protect/Pledge to Heal policies, visit dioceseofscranton.org.