PHOTO FOCUS: 9/11 Memorial Ride brings annual tribute to the streets in Lycoming County

Thousands of participants young and old turned out Wednesday to join or watch the 9/11 Memorial Ride as it wound through 14 municipalities in Lycoming County.

As the group points out, Over 25% of the current U.S. population was not yet born on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorist attacks struck the nation.

Those who watched Wednesday's ride included young children, as well as adults with vivid memories of the day.

1 of 3 — DSC_1433.jpg Zavien Spencer, 7, of Williamsport, awaits his first time taking part in the 9/11 Memorial Ride. Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News contributor 2 of 3 — DSC_1428.jpg Wednezday Pierce, 10, of Muncy, attended the 9/11 Memorial Ride with her grandfather, Bob Gulliver of Sayre. Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News contributor 3 of 3 — DSC_1469.jpg Riders lifted their feet and began riding after the announcement of 'Let's roll,' a tribute to the last words heard from Scott Beamer, a passenger aboard a plane hijacked by terrorists that crashed in western Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.

Robert Moore of Blanchard was a mile-and-a-half from Ground Zero in New York on Sept. 11, when the CB radio in his tractor trailer announced the World Trade Center had been hit by a plane.

Minutes later, he spied a second plane heading towards the skyscrapers.

"I saw it before it hit," Moore recalled solemnly.

Money raised from Wednesday's ride helps fund an annual scholarship for the emergency medical technician course at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport.

The event began at the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department in Montgomery and proceeded along a 42-mile route, with close to 3,000 motorcycles joining in, organizers said. About 5,000 people took part overall.

"I want to support all the victims we lost," said Scott Dale, a U.S. Air Force veteran from State College.