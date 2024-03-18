Broadway in Scranton is looking for stories from those who were either stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, on 9/11 or helped those who found themselves grounded in Canada. That’s ahead of a weekend of performances of “Come From Away.” The Tony Award-winning hit musical is based on the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Four performances will be shown at the Scranton Cultural Center from April 5 to 7. To share your story email Ali Basalyga at ali@nacentertainment.com.