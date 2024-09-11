PHOTO FOCUS: NEPA communities remember Sept. 11, honor victims

In crisp, cool weather, communities gathered under blue skies Wednesday.

The weather was similar to the morning 23 years ago, as terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center and Pentagon and crashed into a field near Shanksville.

Nearly 3,000 people died on Sept. 11, 2001. Countless more died later, the result of 9/11-related illnesses.

Across the region Wednesday, people paused to remember.

Lackawanna County commemoration

Luzerne County Community College remembrance ceremony