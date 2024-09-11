PHOTO FOCUS: NEPA communities remember Sept. 11, honor victims
In crisp, cool weather, communities gathered under blue skies Wednesday.
The weather was similar to the morning 23 years ago, as terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center and Pentagon and crashed into a field near Shanksville.
Nearly 3,000 people died on Sept. 11, 2001. Countless more died later, the result of 9/11-related illnesses.
Across the region Wednesday, people paused to remember.
Lackawanna County commemoration
Charlie Spano, chair of the 9/11 Memorial Committee in Lackawanna County, stands in front of Scranton Fire Department members during the commemoration at McDade Park.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Members of the Scranton Police Department attend the Sept. 11 commemoration at McDade Park in Scranton.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
The crowd, including members of the Scranton fire and police departments, attends the the Sept. 11 commemoration at McDade Park in Scranton.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Susan Blum Connors, wife of the late Scranton Mayor Jim Connors, and current Scranton Mayor Paige G. Cognetti, carry the wreath to the Sept. 11 monument at McDade Park.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
A West Scranton football player attends the Sept. 11 commemoration at McDade Park in Scranton.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Members of the Scranton Police Department and Northeast Detachment Marine Corps League attend the Sept. 11 commemoration at McDade Park in Scranton.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Scranton Mayor Paige G. Cognetti speaks during the Sept. 11 commemoration at McDade Park in Scranton.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
The Scranton Fire Department performs a bell ringing ceremony to symbolize the end of call.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll and Fire Chief John Judge read the names of Lackawanna County residents who died on or as a result of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Anne Marie Dupre sings "Amazing Grace" during the Sept. 11 commemoration at McDade Park in Scranton.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Members of the Scranton police and fire departments attend the Sept. 11 commemoration at McDade Park.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Members of the Northeast Detachment Marine Corps League attend the Sept. 11 commemoration at McDade Park.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Luzerne County Community College remembrance ceremony
Bagpiper Butch Modzelewski plays at the end of the Memorial Walk at the LCCC ceremony.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Nanticoke Police Sgt. Joseph Kosch lowers the American flag to half-staff during a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony Wednesday at Luzerne County Community College.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Emergency service members wear a black stripe over their badges in memory of those who died on Sept. 11.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney points to the sky while remembering those who died on Sept. 11.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Bagpiper Butch Modzelewski leads ROTC cadets and dignitaries to the Memorial Walk at Luzerne County Community College.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
An American flag hangs from two ladder trucks in front of the Luzerne County Community College Memorial walk for Sept. 11.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Representatives from the Nanticoke Fire Department perform the Final Alarm Ceremony.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Representatives from the Nanticoke Fire Department perform the Final Alarm Ceremony.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Firefighter salute the flag at the Sept. 11 memorial.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
State Rep. Jim Haddock, second from right, attends the Sept. 11 memorial at LCCC. His bill requiring schools to commemorate Sept. 11 passed the House and Senate this summer.
AIMEE DILGER
Attendees salute the flag as it is raised to half-staff.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News