Schuylkill Haven dedicates borough bridge to late woman in appreciation of work

Caitlin McGarry was a youth swim coach, civil engineer and a beloved Schuylkill Haven native.

The Caitlin McGarry Memorial Bridge was named in her honor – it was one of the last projects she worked on.

Around 100 friends, family members and lawmakers came to celebrate McGarry’s memory on Sept. 10. McGarry was a project manager with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). She passed in 2017 from complications from a car accident she suffered while commuting to work.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Schuylkill Haven Borough Mayor Michael Devlin names the bridge connecting parts of Columbia Street the Caitlin McGarry Memorial Bridge. He also announces Sept. 10, 2024 as Caitlin McGarry Day. From left to right: Caitlin McGarry's parents, Crystal and Bob McGarry; Schuylkill Haven Borough Mayor Michael Devlin.

Her father, Bob McGarry, said Caitlin was always inspired by strong female role models. From the Powerpuff Girls in her youth, to joining the Society of Women Engineers as an adult, Caitlin was a leader. The kids she coached called her ‘Coach Caitlin,’ he said.

Courtesy of Remembering Caitlin McGarry on Facebook Caitlin McGarry passed on St. Patricks Day in 2017. She was a Schuylkill Haven native and Penn State graduate.

“Our daughter Caitlin was an amazing woman, and we miss her tremendously…so this is a wonderful tribute to Caitlin’s memory, we can’t thank everyone enough…This was going to be a project that she would have been very involved in, so it’s exciting to see it come to its fruition and have her name on it,” said Bob McGarry.

Caitlin was the original project manager for what’s now the Caitlin McGarry Memorial Bridge, said PennDOT District 5 Executive Christopher Kufro. It replaces a 102-year old bridge that connects the eastern and western sides of the borough over the Schuylkill River on Columbia Street. State Senator David Argall and Representative Tim Twardzik pushed legislation to allow Schuylkill Haven Borough to rename the new bridge in her honor.

“This was her bridge. She worked on this bridge…So, her fingerprints are always going to be on this bridge,” said Kufro.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Around 100 friends, family and lawmakers remembered Schuylkill Haven resident Caitlin McGarry and named the Caitlin McGarry Memorial Bridge in her honor on Sept 10.

Crystal McGarry said it’s a fitting memorial for her daughter. She shared a story about Caitlin coming home after work one day, excited from having worked in the water.

“‘I got to wear my boots,’” Crystal recollected Caitlin telling her. “She had, y’know, rain boots or whatever that she got to wear in the muck…and get into the water and whatever they were doing on that bridge. And that just made her day.”

Bob thanked lawmakers for passing legislation to rename the bridge and his community for their support. Several friends and family members wore dark blue shirts with “Caring for Caitlin” written on them. It’s been seven years since the McGarrys first made the t-shirts.

“I’m truly touched [how] after Caitlin’s accident, the Caring for Caitlin Committee – how the community came together and just really supported us as a family. It was difficult to get through.”

Caitlin passed on St. Patrick’s Day, one of her favorite holidays.

“It was a lot of support for 11 months. You just never get to say how much you appreciate it…we’ll never forget what it means to be part of this little town,” said Bob.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Crystal and Bob McGarry listen to speeches honoring their daughter's memory. The Caitlin McGarry Memorial Bridge was named after her on Tuesday.

Pastor John Wallace led a benediction in Caitlin’s memory. He visited her hospital bedside every Friday for 10 months. The two got close, he said. He crossed his fingers to show their bond.

“And I have to tell you from a pastoral point of view, it was as much therapeutic for me as it was for them because you never know someone so well as when you have to be with them as times are tough,” said Wallace, pastor for First United Methodist Church of Pottsville.

Caitlin’s cousin, Melanie Kaplan, wanted those in attendance to take a moment to recognize the McGarrys for their resilience.

“Crystal and Bob are the strongest people that I know, that I’ve ever met,” said Kaplan. “As much as we are all hurting still and as much as this was a tragedy for all of us, they are the ones who were the most hurt and the most angry. And I just want to give them all the credit.”

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Bob and Crystal McGarry share a tearful embrace with Schuylkill Haven Mayor and family friend, Michael Devlin on Caitlin McGarry Day.

And the family used their grief for something good.

The McGarrys started several scholarships in Caitlin’s memory. Spirit of Caitlin recognizes young Schuylkill Haven athletes, and the Caitlin McGarry Scholarship supports young women pursuing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers from the borough.

Schuylkill Haven Mayor and family friend Michael Devlin teared up as he announced Sept. 10, 2024 Caitlin McGarry Day.