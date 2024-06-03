Poconos community will revisit devastating flood through photographers

The Flood of 1955 transformed Monroe County.

Over 65 years later, retired educator David Koster will present on the catastrophic event during the Monroe County Historical Association’s Third Thursday Lecture Series.

His father, Al Koster, was 25 at the time of the flood, caused by hurricanes Connie and Diane. The storms dumped more than a foot of rain in Stroudsburg; 76 people were killed.

Al Koster was a budding photographer. He captured ground-level and aerial photos of the devastation hours after the water receded. The photos were taken in vivid color.

The younger Koster will display many of his father’s photos. He will also describe them in historical context and compare them with the locations as they appear today.

"Reflections on the 1955 Flood Through the Camera of Albert Koster: A Then and Now Perspective” will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 7 p.m. in Keystone 202A/B Community Room at Northampton Community College’s Pocono Campus, 2411 Route 715, Tannersville.

The lecture series is free but reservations are suggested. To reserve a spot or for more details, contact the historical association at 570-421-7703 or admin@monroehistorical.org.