City of Scranton, other AT&T customers affected by Tuesday outage

By WVIA News
Published June 4, 2024 at 6:36 PM EDT

AT&T phone customers across the country, including in Scranton, reported poor service or complete outages Tuesday.

The City of Scranton said on its social media channels "city phone services are currently unavailable" and instructed people to dial 911 in need of an emergency.

CNN reported that AT&T outages had automatically alerted some customers in Scranton and cities in other regions that 911 services were unavailable, but that the alerts were sent in error.

The website Down Detector showed Northeast Pennsylvania customers began reporting outages in the early afternoon. Issues mostly affected customers who tried to reach people with other phone service providers, according to AT&T.

Check back for updates.
