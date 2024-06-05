Schuylkill County tornado victims must file damage reports by Thursday

Property owners and residents affected by the tornado in Schuylkill County last week have until Thursday to report any damage.

An EF1 tornado ripped through Mahanoy City and Mahanoy Township on May 27, causing extensive damage.

The Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said 27 residents and four businesses have filed reports as of Wednesday.

Those affected can reach the office at 570-622-3739.

In a release, county emergency management officials said federal disaster funding will not cover any damage. Anyone without private insurance is urged to call to determine eligibility for local disaster recovery programs.