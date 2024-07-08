Luzerne Council to vote on $1M opioid ad campaign using settlement dollars

Luzerne County Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a nearly $1 million messaging campaign that would use opioid settlement funds.

Local Nexstar Media Group stations WBRE and WYOU, which run the website PAhomepage.com, proposed the $985,500 plan in front of council on June 25. The bulk of the request would place targeted ads warning about the dangers of opioids on cable TV, streaming platforms and on social media.

Counties throughout Pennsylvania have used the money on drug recovery programs, addiction specialists and treatment in prisons as well as messaging campaigns.

Luzerne County Council will open the floor to public comment when the session begins at 6 p.m. at the Luzerne County Courthouse, or via computer or phone.