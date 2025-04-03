STAY TUNED: WVIA News to report from the NEPA Film Festival

Tune in to WVIA-FM Friday afternoon during All Things Considered for live newscasts from the Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival.

WVIA’s Haley O’Brien will host from the Waverly Community House in Lackawanna County just before a panel discussion kicks off the film festival at 6 p.m.

WVIA's Julie Sidoni will moderate the opening night reception as film professionals share their experiences and tips for making it in the industry.

Local filmmakers will join Haley for live interviews from 4 to 6 p.m.

Dozens of independent films will be screened Saturday and Sunday, and WVIA workshops will provide tips for storytelling, documentary filmmaking and production management.

