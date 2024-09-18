Lackawanna County celebrates substance use recovery at Nay Aug Park

Lackawanna County is holding its 2024 Recovery Walk and Celebration on Sunday, Sept 22.

Around 300 to 600 people will celebrate recovery alongside their families and friends through a one-mile walk around Nay Aug Park in Scranton. The Keep Out Brass Band and local blues group, The Merchants of Groove, will close out the end of summer with music for the whole family. Kids can have fun with a bounce house, face painter, balloon artist and stilt walker. Parents can also have their own fun by buying tickets for the basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle. Healthcare representatives will provide Naloxone and training on how to reverse overdoses.

The event’s purpose is to reduce stigma around alcoholism and substance use disorder and to connect people to recovery resources. It’s being sponsored by the Lackawanna Recovery Coalition, The Recovery Bank, Lackawanna County Treatment Court and the Treatment Court Advocacy Center, the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office and the Lackawanna-Susquehanna Office of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

Registration for the walk starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The walk starts at noon and the celebration is at 1 p.m. The whole event is on Sept 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.