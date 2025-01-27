Wilkes-Barre seeks public input for plans

The City of Wilkes-Barre’s Office of Economic & Community Development is seeking community input for its Five-Year Consolidated Plan and 2025 Annual Action Plan.

The city invites anyone who lives, works or visits Wilkes-Barre for higher education, entertainment or recreational purposes to complete the online community survey.

Both plans will help address housing and community development needs in the city.

The survey is available until Feb. 28 at https://www.wilkes-barre.city/communitysurvey

Printed surveys are also available through the Office of Economic and Community Development, which is located on the third floor of City Hall on East Market Street.

— Kat Bolus