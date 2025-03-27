EVENTFUL: Walk with a doc, dancing with the stars, a cat show and more this weekend
This weekend's things to do include NEPA's first cat show in 30 years, a dance competition fundraiser, a punk rock flea market and more.
Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre
See some of the most well-known people of Luzerne County dance with professionals at this annual event inspired by ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”
The Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre will feature ten local celebrities paired with professional dancers to compete for three trophies: Kids’ Choice, People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice.
Tickets are $40. Proceeds will benefit KISS Theatre Company, a children’s educational theater program based in Wilkes-Barre.
Performances begin at 7 p.m. at the F.M. Kirby Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. for appetizers, a cash bar and basket raffle.
Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre
Sat., Mar. 29
7 p.m.
F.M. Kirby Center
71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
Fabulous Feline Festival
Cat enthusiasts will unite at the Fabulous Feline Festival, a Cat Fanciers' Association event hosted by the Luzerne County 4-H's cat club.
More than 100 cats will compete in four categories from specialty to premiership cats to house pets at the Rock Rec Sports Complex in Trucksville.
There will even be a stuffed animals competition and a costume contest as part of the two day event.
Albert Sweitzer leads the Feelin' Fine Feline 4-H club.
"It's 30 years since we've had a cat show here," he said. "I wanted to bring it back."
Presenters will educate spectators about specific breeds, and food will be sold as a fundraiser for Luzerne County 4-H.
Fabulous Feline Festival
Sat., Mar. 29 & Sun., Mar. 30
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rock Rec Sports Complex
340 Carverton Rd., Trucksville
Connell Park Walking Club
Community members are invited to join a walking club in Scranton to build connections and learn about ways to improve their health.
The walking club meets every Saturday at 10 a.m. at Connell Park as a part of the Walk with a Doc program organized by Valley in Motion.
Local health and wellness professionals join to educate on various topics informally.
Connell Park Walking Club
Sat., Mar. 29
10 a.m.
Connell Park
800 Gibbons St., Scranton
Other events:
- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders will host Railriders Family FunFest at the PNC Stadium Saturday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. There will be opportunities for discounted tickets, clubhouse tours and more.
- Conclude Women's History Month at the Women's History Celebration and Awards at Gather Community Space in Wilkes-Barre Friday at 6:30 p.m. A group of women will be honored for making an impact in the region.
- A Monster Jam is happening Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mohegan Arena PA.
- The Scranton Punk Collective will host a Scranton Punk Rock Flea Market Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary's Center.
- Cirque du Soleil's OVO will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College Thursday through Sunday.