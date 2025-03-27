EVENTFUL: Walk with a doc, dancing with the stars, a cat show and more this weekend

This weekend's things to do include NEPA's first cat show in 30 years, a dance competition fundraiser, a punk rock flea market and more.



Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre

See some of the most well-known people of Luzerne County dance with professionals at this annual event inspired by ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

TONY CALLAIO Ten couples will compete for three trophies at the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre event Saturday.

The Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre will feature ten local celebrities paired with professional dancers to compete for three trophies: Kids’ Choice, People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice.

Tickets are $40. Proceeds will benefit KISS Theatre Company, a children’s educational theater program based in Wilkes-Barre.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. at the F.M. Kirby Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. for appetizers, a cash bar and basket raffle.

Sat., Mar. 29

7 p.m.

F.M. Kirby Center

71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

Submitted Photo Persian cats like this one will be shown at the Fabulous Feline Festival Saturday.

Fabulous Feline Festival

Cat enthusiasts will unite at the Fabulous Feline Festival, a Cat Fanciers' Association event hosted by the Luzerne County 4-H's cat club.

More than 100 cats will compete in four categories from specialty to premiership cats to house pets at the Rock Rec Sports Complex in Trucksville.

There will even be a stuffed animals competition and a costume contest as part of the two day event.

Submitted Photo Children learn to care for and show cats in the Feelin' Fine Feline 4-H club.

Albert Sweitzer leads the Feelin' Fine Feline 4-H club.

"It's 30 years since we've had a cat show here," he said. "I wanted to bring it back."

Presenters will educate spectators about specific breeds, and food will be sold as a fundraiser for Luzerne County 4-H.

Fabulous Feline Festival

Sat., Mar. 29 & Sun., Mar. 30

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Rock Rec Sports Complex

340 Carverton Rd., Trucksville

Facebook / Connell Park Walking Club The Connell Park Walking Club meets every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Connell Park Walking Club

Community members are invited to join a walking club in Scranton to build connections and learn about ways to improve their health.

The walking club meets every Saturday at 10 a.m. at Connell Park as a part of the Walk with a Doc program organized by Valley in Motion.

Local health and wellness professionals join to educate on various topics informally.

Connell Park Walking Club

Sat., Mar. 29

10 a.m.

Connell Park

800 Gibbons St., Scranton

Other events:


