Child who fell into Susquehanna River on Sunday still missing

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published May 5, 2025 at 5:38 PM EDT

A South Williamsport School District third-grader remains missing after falling into the Susquehanna River.

The youngster went into the river late Sunday morning near a river dam in Lycoming County.

The South Williamsport fire department reported a passerby reported three children in danger. Two children made it to shore.

One adult tried to help but got swept over the dam.

Police helped the adult to safety but authorities haven’t found the missing child. The school district identified the child as a third-grader and said it has counselors for the missing child's classmates.
