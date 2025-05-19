100 WVIA Way
Interim director appointed at Lackawanna County nonprofit

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published May 19, 2025 at 2:10 PM EDT
Waverly Community House
Gia Tugend will server as interim executive director of the Waverly Community House.

Gia Tugend will serve as interim executive director of the Waverly Community House in Lackawanna County.

Tugend replaces Michelle Hamilton, who was appointed in 2023.

Tugend has served in a variety of roles at the Comm since 2012. She was most recently the Director of Institutional Advancement and Digital Social Media.

"Programs and services will continue without interruption. The Comm is strong, and it’s in excellent hands," said Betsy Curtin, president of the Board of Trustees.

The board will form a search committee to find a new executive director.

The Comm on North Abington Road in Waverly is a nonprofit that offers educational, recreational and cultural opportunities to local individuals and families.
