Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes the first American pope, choosing the name Leo XIV

Updated May 8, 2025 at 1:24 PM EDT

VATICAN CITY — A senior Vatican official announced the new pope's name in Latin from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

He is Cardinal Robert Prevost — an American from Chicago.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. An earlier version continues below.

White smoke streamed from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, signaling to the world that the 133 Roman Catholic cardinals inside have elected a new pope.

A roar erupted from the crowd when they saw the white smoke billow from the chimney, which is shown on several large screens in St. Peter's Square. At the same time, the enormous bells of St. Peter's Basilica began to ring, tolling the news that the Catholic Church has a new pope. The crowd continues to build as many carry their countries' flags.

The identity of the new pontiff is not yet known. Vatican officials are expected to announce his name in Latin from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica shortly.

Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, a 73-year-old Frenchman born in Morocco, is expected to make the announcement — unless he himself is elected pope.

Then the new pope himself will appear and address the crowd.

Rome is brimming with excitement, as thousands gather near the Via della Conciliazione to be present for the historic moment when the new pope is announced and presented to the world.

While the world's 1.4 billion Catholics await the emergence of the new leader of their church on the famous loggia, a series of rituals are taking place.

Once a successful vote is complete, the most senior cardinal asks the newly elected pope, "Do you accept your canonical election as supreme pontiff?"

After he accepts, he is then asked, "What name do you wish to be called?"

The cardinal electors then pay homage and pledge obedience to the new head of the church, and thanks are given to God while the new pope is taken into a sacristy and fitted with papal attire.

Finally, the pronouncement is made in Latin — "Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam!" ("I bring you tidings of great joy: We have a pope!") — and the new pope gives an apostolic blessing to throngs of faithful.

The new pontiff was chosen by 133 cardinal electors by a two-thirds majority.

