A beloved Mexican market in LA suffers economically amid ICE raids

By Jonaki Mehta,
Ailsa ChangChristopher Intagliata
Published June 20, 2025 at 4:58 PM EDT

As immigration raids continue in Los Angeles, businesses in Latino neighborhoods suffer, including at a beloved Mexican market known as El Mercadito.

