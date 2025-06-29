100 WVIA Way
The manosphere has spoken: The toxic conversation around the Sean Combs trial

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published June 29, 2025 at 8:19 AM EDT

After six weeks of testimony, prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments in the federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean Combs last week. While the jury deliberates his judicial fate, one verdict we don't have to wait for is the one coming from the court of public opinion. NPR Music's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento and Rodney Carmichael explain why discussion of the trial within an ecosystem of podcast and YouTube hosts have made it loud and clear that we're in a post-MeToo era.

