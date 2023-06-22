Harrisburg Catholic Diocese welcomes new Bishop in installation mass

Bishop Timothy Senior is now the 12th person to serve as bishop of the Harrisburg Diocese. His leadership comes at a tumultuous time as the diocese copes with a bankruptcy settlement in February and payments of $18.25 million to survivors of clergy abuse.

Senior is in charge of 200,000 Catholics across 89 churches in Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York counties.

He takes the reins from Bishop Ronald Gainer, who resigned at the age of 75, as required by the church. Gainer said he intends to stay in the diocese as bishop emeritus — meaning he won’t lead the diocese, but he’ll still be able to perform sacraments.

Senior last served as regional bishop of Montgomery County and Philadelphia-South.

He said he’s grateful for his new position and hopes to help Catholics in the region.

“Trusting in God’s will and the gifts of the Holy Spirit, I pray that I may be a faithful, holy, and worthy Shepherd for the people of Central Pennsylvania in service of Jesus Christ and for the good of His Church,” he said on the Harrisburg Diocese website.